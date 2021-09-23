Leicester v Burnley - Last time out

Leicester host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Both sides needed the points for different reasons at opposite ends of the table when they met at Turf Moor in early March - and they ended up with one apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Matej Vydra gave the Clarets an early lead, pouncing on Hamza Choudhury's under-hit backpass, but Kelechi Iheanacho volleyed Leicester level before the interval.

The equaliser would spark a golden spell for the Nigerian striker as he netted 12 goals in 10 games during March and April to send the Foxes into the FA Cup final and aid their ultimately unsuccessful quest for a Champions League spot.

Both sides had chances to claim all three points with Burnley's Ashley Westwood and Leicester's Youri Tielemans both hitting the woodwork in the second half.

James Tarkowski and Chris Wood also had headers well saved for Burnley, who moved further clear of the relegation zone on their way to ensuring another season in the Premier League.