Chelsea are considering a late loan move for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, while the Blues have offered new contracts to central defenders Antonio Rudiger, 28, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful of signing French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla with the 22-year-old said to have a £77m release clause in his contract. The two clubs had centre-back Kurt Zouma could be included in the deal only for the Frenchman to reject the chance to join the La Liga side. (90Min)

