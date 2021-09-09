BBC Sport

Southampton v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

  • Southampton have lost two of their past three home league games against West Ham, which is as many as they had in their previous 16.

  • The Hammers have won six of their past seven Premier League meetings with Southampton, drawing the other, and have scored 15 goals and conceded only two in this run.

  • In fact, West Ham have beaten the Saints in the Premier League 19 times, which is more wins than they have had against any other side in the competition.