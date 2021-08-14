Burnley v Brighton: Confirmed team news

It's a familiar looking Burnley line-up as the Clarets welcome back a capacity crowd to Turf Moor for the first time since March 2020.

Nick Pope returns to action in goal following his summer knee surgery, while new signing Nathan Collins starts on the bench.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Wood, McNeil, Westwood, Rodriguez

Brighton manager Graham Potter hands a debut to Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu, who arrived from Red Bull Salzburg in July.

The 23-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 81 league appearances in Austria, will partner Yves Bissouma in the centre.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Alzate, Bissouma, Mwepu, March, Maupay, Trossard, Gross