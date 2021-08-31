Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa finally have their man at the second time of asking. Winger Dan James has signed for a club record fee of £25m from Manchester United after his initial attempt to move to Elland Road from Swansea City collapsed at the eleventh hour in January 2019.

Bielsa has never waned in his desire to bring the Wales international to the club. James’ devastating pace and work rate are huge assets and it is to be hoped that the Argentine can be the coach to refine his end product and help him to consistently play with confidence.

Leeds have exciting talent in the wing areas with Jack Harrison and Raphinha the first choice picks. The arrival of James, 23, and the emergence of Crysencio Summerville,19, means the options are potent.

It does beg the question over the future of Helder Costa who, with eight goals in 71 appearances, has done little to show his career at United will ever scale the heights in the three years remaining on his contract that his initial £17m transfer fee suggested. Valencia have shown interest in the former Wolves man who, like Ian Poveda now at Blackburn Rovers for a season, looks like he requires a move away to play regularly.

As for James it means he can now come home to the club and hold aloft a shirt with his name and number on it without being part of a dream-crushing documentary detailing a deal that never happened.