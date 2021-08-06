Manchester City do not have the finances to sign Lionel Messi, says Spanish football writer Guillem Balague, after Barcelona announced the forward will be leaving the club amid "financial and structural obstacles".

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, a free agent since 1 July, is ending a 21-year stay with the La Liga giants.

"Manchester City have been keeping a close eye,” Balague said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There was an impression they needed a lot of new blood. They weren’t expecting the likes of [Ilkay] Gundogan or [Joao] Cancelo to come on and make an impression.

"The 21 victories in a row came and all of a sudden it was like: 'Oh, we don’t actually need to change so much - but, yes, we do need a goalscorer and a creative force in midfield.'"

After signing Jack Grealish and speculation surrounding a big-money move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Balague doesn’t think it’s possible for City to facilitate a transfer for Messi.

"They don’t have the financial viability to get Messi,” he said. "It’s not like getting someone who will earn 50m euros. Whatever it is, you have to double it.

"We all suspect it has to be PSG next."

