Happy travels for the Toffees

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

With the return of home supporters to grounds, it becomes all the more difficult to win away from home, so early signs for Everton this season are encouraging.

Rafa Benitez has overseen four games in all competitions, three of which have been away from home – two wins and the other one, at Leeds, was a draw that might have been a win.

At Brighton, Everton had a strength and cohesion about them that facilitated a flair and speed going forward.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have given the Blues a new dimension, and both were excellent again, but while those players and others may hit the headlines, it was the work of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure that really should be highlighted.

Allan was immense, winning tackles, breaking up play, but also moving Everton forward and creating things further up the pitch, not least his contributions to both of goals.

Doucoure seemed to get stronger as the game went on, with lung-busting runs. In fact, he was unlucky to be thwarted by Brighton’s keeper Robert Sanchez, who, tellingly, was named the home team’s man of the match.

The Blues had some notable wins away from Goodison last season too, and if they can keep this kind of form up, Evertonians will certainly enjoy their travels this season.