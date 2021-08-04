Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton are at the centre of another Football Association investigation about their use of agents.

The Seagulls were fined £90,000 by the FA in 2015 after admitting a breach of regulations involving their purchase of defender Dale Stephens in 2014.

Now they have been charged with "several breaches" of agent regulations by the FA covering the three-year period from January 2015 to January 2018.

Brighton say they "identified and self-reported to the FA a limited number of historical administrative errors" following an internal review in 2019 and is "openly co-operating" with the governing body.

Brighton have been given until 17 August to respond.