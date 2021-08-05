Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

The news that Wesley Fofana needs another scan to discover the extent of his injury still leaves the club in limbo over how long the Frenchman will be sidelined for.

However, they’ve always been very diligent with medical care so will want to take the time to get it right.

The Foxes are already really short in central defence, with Jonny Evans suffering with the foot injury that forced him from the pitch in the first half of the FA Cup final.

Recruitment staff will be putting the hours in to get at least one body through the door - and fast.

I’d expect news of an addition very soon. I understand there are targets that have been identified and will be pursued harder given the injury crisis at the back.

Hear from Brendan Rodgers on the Leicester City Boot Room from 18:00 BST on BBC Radio Leicester - listen live here