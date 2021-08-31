Sylvie Devaney, BBC Sport

Despite starting the Premier League season with three successive 1-0 defeats, I can’t help but feel optimistic about the future for Wolves under Bruno Lage.

His attacking style of play is a joy to watch and you feel that with the right reinforcements, Wolves could be a force to be reckoned with.

They registered 57 shots across those opening three games without scoring. They have looked strong and dangerous in attack but have been let down by poor finishing.

A new striker is the first thing Wolves need to invest in before the end of the transfer window.

With Raul Jimenez only just back from injury, he may take a while to regain his previous form, so a proven goal scorer would be a great addition to the squad.

I also feel like they need another defender. At times, the defence gets carved open too easily and with the back three consisting mainly of players from the squad who were promoted from the Championship, it would be good to see a quality signing come in to strengthen this area.

With an already small squad - plus injuries to key players such as Pedro Neto and Jonny Otto - the other priority for Wolves is keeping hold of their star men Adama Traore and Ruben Neves. Both of these players would be difficult to replace so late on in the window.