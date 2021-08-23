Former City skipper Vincent Kompany says Saturday's statue-unveiling in tribute to him and former team-mate David Silva before the Arsenal game is "special".

Both 35, Kompany and Silva left City in 2019 and 2020 respectively after over a decade of service to the club.

The pair were involved in four Premier League title wins and two FA Cup successes. Silva also won the EFL Cup five times compared to Kompany’s four. In a poll published in the Manchester Evening News in April 2020, Kompany was named sixth in the list of all-time City players, with Silva second.

“My family were quite emotional and that, for me, makes it more special,” said Kompany.

“You know your kids and grandkids will be able to go to a place where they can remember you. My dad, coming from Congo, sees this as something so valorising.

“You don’t wake up one day and think ‘my dream is to have a statue’ but when we pass them at other grounds, you always have that curiosity about what the person meant to the club and what his journey was.

“I hope who I was will be expressed through the monument. It was a special journey and we went through it together so it was special.”