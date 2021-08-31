The inner workings of transfer deadline day

Nolberto Solano reluctantly left Newcastle for Aston Villa in 2004, but he was eager to head back just 18 months later.

The Peruvian winger even ignored a late intervention from Liverpool because his heart was set on a return to the North East.

Solano had made more than 200 appearances in his first spell at St James' Park, becoming a fan favourite.

Conversations with close friends and club stalwarts like Steve Harper and Alan Shearer helped persuade him to rejoin the Magpies in August 2005.

On deadline day, an agreement was reached over a £1.5m fee for Solano. James Milner was also involved in the deal, heading on loan to Villa for the rest of the season as his direct replacement.