Manchester United host Leeds on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In April, Marcelo Bielsa's side held the Red Devils to a goalless draw at Elland Road.

In a game of few chances, Marcus Rashford came closest for United with a free-kick just before half-time.

But memories of a forgettable encounter on the pitch will remain because of off-field issues.

A plane trailing a banner proclaiming '2bn stolen - Glazers out' flew over the ground just before kick-off.