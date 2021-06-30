Ukraine reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time by beating Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday - and it was Oleksandr Zinchenko who set them on their way.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring with a powerful effort, becoming the fifth Manchester City player to net at Euro 2020 after Kevin de Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres.

And if that wasn't enough, he then laid on the 120th-minute winner for Artem Dovbyk.

His performance didn't go unnoticed by you, as BBC Sport readers picked him as their star man with an impressive score of 8.68.

Next up for Zinchencko and Ukraine? England on Saturday.

Watch: Zinchenko's super strike gives Ukraine the lead