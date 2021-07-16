Leeds United's players have returned to training as they prepare for their second season back in the Premier League.

They are due to play Ajax in Amsterdam next month, with their full pre-season schedule as follows:

27 July: Guiseley v Leeds United (Nethermoor Park)

28 July: Blackburn v Leeds United (Ewood Park)

30 July: Fleetwood v Leeds United (Highbury Stadium)

31 July: Leeds United v Real Betis (Loughborough University)

4 August: Ajax v Leeds United (Johan Cruyff Arena)

