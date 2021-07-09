Tottenham are frontrunners to sign 22-year-old Bologna and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Football Insider), external

Spurs are also considering a bid for highly-rated Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix. The Frenchman, 21, joined the Bundesliga side from Sochaux last summer and has been likened to Rio Ferdinand. (The Boot Room), external

And Tottenham target Mikkel Damsgaard is set to become a Premier League player next season, with the Denmark star's agent in talks with a number of English clubs. Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero said the forward, 21, has increased in value following impressive performances at the Euros. (HITC), external

