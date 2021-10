Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Ozan Kabak, the centre-back who was on loan at Liverpool last season, is on a list of players Crystal Palace have watched and are possibly interested in.

There hasn’t yet been an official bid made for the 21-year-old Turkey international, who plays for Schalke.

Liverpool had the option to sign sign Kabak at the end of last season but didn’t take it and have since recruited Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.