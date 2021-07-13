Defender Joel Ward has signed a new contract which will take him into a 10th season at Crystal Palace.

The right-back was one of the out of contract senior players that new manager Patrick Vieira had to make a decision on.

Fans on social media are calling for the defender, who signed from Portsmouth, to be given a testimonial.

Wayne Hennessey and Stephen Henderson were confirmed as leaving on Tuesday after their deals expired, but there is still no official confirmation on players such as Andros Townsend, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Patrick van Aanholt.

