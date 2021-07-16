Chelsea's players - or at least those not involved in major tournaments this summer - returned for pre-season training last week.

The Blues have so far announced three friendlies, with their full pre-season schedule - as it currently stands - as follows:

27 July: Bournemouth v Chelsea (Vitality Stadium)

1 August: Arsenal v Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

4 August: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Stamford Bridge)

11 August: Chelsea v Villarreal (Uefa Super Cup, Windsor Park)

Read more on what to look out for during pre-season