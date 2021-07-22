Leeds United have signed midfielder Lewis Bate on a three-year contract from Chelsea.

Bate made 20 appearances for the Blues’ under-23s last season, as they finished runners-up in Premier League 2 Division 1.

He also captained his side in the 2020 FA Youth Cup final and has been capped by England at U17 and U18 level.

The fee for Bate is thought to be £1.5m plus add-ons and a sell-on clause. The 18-year old will initially join Mark Jackson’s under-23 squad at Leeds.