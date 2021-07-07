On 7 July 2018, England reached the World Cup semi-finals as Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored in a 2-0 win against Sweden.

The Three Lions would later miss out a spot in the final, losing to Croatia in the last four, but exactly three years on they now have the chance to go one better.

But can they get past Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final?

