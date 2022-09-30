S﻿outhampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted that every player will be needed as they head into a busy October period.

T﻿he Saints sit 14th in the table with seven points from their opening seven games and Hasenhuttl believes they were able to use the international break to prepare well.

"﻿We were able to work individually on some behaviours that we need for our game" he said.

"﻿We had some good sessions and it is going to be hard for me to put a squad on the pitch because they all did a good job.

"﻿We had 10 squad players that stayed here this time which made it a bit easier. It can be hard to plan sessions with just four or five players.

"﻿We need every player on a high level and that is why we pushed them so hard. We are ready for this intense time. We have a lot of games coming up and everyone is excited.

"﻿We are a team that always needs to work and fight together to find the rhythm and in the last weeks we didn’t have much chance to create a rhythm with the international break and it’s the reason we are looking forward to an intense time with a lot of games and get some rhythm."