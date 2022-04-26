'A detail-obsessed manager who prepares for all situations in a game'
- Published
Skip twitter post
💬 "Unai is a world class coach & is doing an incredible job there."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) April 26, 2022
🔴 Jurgen Klopp's praised Unai Emery for the work he's doing at #Villarreal as #LFC prepare to take on the Spaniards in the first leg of their #UCL semi-final at Anfield tomorrow night
#⃣ #LIVVIL pic.twitter.com/3DLiWXZeHu
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post