Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

In what was a largely uninspiring Midlands derby against Leicester City, many of us Villa fans left the game feeling slightly confused and frustrated about how to digest the latest performance.

Misplaced passes, forward players not clicking and some players looking way below par, contrasted with a much more solid shape, players blocking shots and a really bright cameo from young star Tim Iroegbunam.

Reflecting on this I do think that the gritty point gained against the Foxes could well lead to a positive end to the season for Aston Villa.

We needed to 'stop the rot' somewhere, and away from home at King Power Stadium is a good place for this to happen.

We kept a much-needed clean sheet and, most importantly, have given ourselves a platform to build from.

With games against Burnley (twice), Crystal Palace and Norwich City to come - where a victory could ironically send them down to the Championship - this Leicester result could be a kickstart to a really positive end to the season.

And it could give Gerrard some real momentum going into next season.

We'll that's what I hope for, anyway!