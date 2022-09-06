Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Two key factors prevented Newcastle United from securing victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

VAR discussions have dominated post-match analysis, but these have detracted from a defiant performance from Vicente Guaita.

Newcastle's barrage of corners, double what Palace have faced in a single match this season, was successfully negotiated, all en route to the team's first clean sheet, even with the VAR asterisk.

The early one-on-one save against Alexander Isak set the tone and highlighted Guaita's strength in his time at the club, quickly resetting his feet to close down the centre-forward.

Sam Johnstone's arrival on a free transfer from West Brom positioned him as the heir-apparent to the number one spot, with a possibility of taking the starting role within the season. Guaita's performance on Saturday makes that less of a foregone conclusion.

Competition often helps drive greater performances and Palace naturally will hope that is the outcome, regardless of who takes the gloves. Guaita has already added himself into the conversation alongside the three great goalkeepers of Crystal Palace's past - John Jackson, Nigel Martyn and Julian Speroni.

Now heading into the final year of his contract, he will be battling on to continue his Premier League journey.