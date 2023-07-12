Celtic in line for bigger Frimpong windfall - gossip

Celtic could be in line for an even larger sell-on fee for Jeremie Frimpong, with Arsenal now favourites to secure the 22-year-old right-back and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Bayer Leverkusen could demand a minimum £35m for a player they would have accepted £20m-£25m for in January. (Daily Record), external

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, whose move to Celtic fell through in January, has declared that Midtjylland's "dedication" to a deal led to his transfer from Joenbuk to the Danish club over other potential suitors. (Daily Record), external

Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who this summer revealed his Celtic contract had been cancelled, is in signing talks with Swansea City, according to reports in Greece. (Scottish Sun), external

Manchester City winger Carlos Borges is not currently a player Celtic are considering despite reports linking the 19-year-old with the Scottish champions last month. (Football Scotland), external

