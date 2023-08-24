Man Utd takeover 'an impossible scenario to work out'

Some media outlets have reported this week that Sheikh Jassim's bid to take control of Manchester United will be successful, while others say nothing has really changed in recent days.

Are we any closer to knowing what the final outcome will be?

ESPN's Mark Ogden told the BBC's Football Daily podcast: "Fans want some resolution and some clarity and I don't think they're getting that. It's just an impossible scenario to work out. The only people who do know are the Glazers.

"There are so many mixed messages, the people that want to buy the club have got different PR teams and there's a lot of PR being put out there, but the reality is that nobody knows.

"As a journalist, that's frustrating to say because we are supposed to know, but the Glazers are a very secretive family and a very secretive business and they don't tell people, so nobody really knows what's going on."

