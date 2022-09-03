Wolves 1-0 Southampton: What Hasenhuttl said

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We had good chances to take something. That we don’t score today is normally not possible. Che [Adams] knows it. He’s frustrated because it must be a goal.

"It’s 20 minutes to go and if we equalise, I would like to see what happens then. We created some good moments in the first half but should have scored [in the second].

"Wolves are waiting for these moments on the counter-attack. They have speed and quality up front.

"It is what it is."