Celtic show interest in Van de Beek - gossip

Celtic, Crystal Palace, Nice, Nottingham Forest, Sevilla, Wolverhampton Wanderers and clubs in Serie A are interested in 26-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has endured a frustrating time since joining Manchester United three years ago. (90min), external

Former manager Neil Lennon believes that a loan switch to Celtic could help Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek to kick-start his career. (Go Radio via Daily Mail), external

Brighton & Hove Albion, Sevilla and Valencia are all monitoring developments over 22-year-old Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, but Real Betis could move first as they are discussing a potential offer over the coming days. (Daily Mail), external

The agent of Fabian Rieder agent has revealed that Borussia Monchengladbach, who have already had an £8.5m bid rejected, are not the only club "in contact" over the signing of the 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder who is reportedly admired by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (Football Scotland), external

Neil Lennon has revealed that he wanted to sign Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers, who joined Rangers last week from Cremonese, while he was Celtic manager. (Go Radio via Daily Record), external

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard was due to undergo a Plymouth Argyle medical on Monday with the 25-year-old having agreed terms with the Championship club after they had a £150,000 bid accepted. (Football Insider), external

Read the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.