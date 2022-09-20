Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has praised "continually improving" Greg Taylor as the left-back looks to add to his seven Scotland caps in their Nations League finale.

The left wing-back role is up for grabs with captain Andy Robertson sidelined through injury.

Should Arsenal's Kieran Tierney again be used on the left of a three-man central defence against Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday, the Liverpool man's place will be taken by either Taylor or Brentford's Aaron Hickey.

"He is going really well," Postecoglou said of Taylor, who played under Scotland head coach Steve Clarke with Kilmarnock. "He is improving, because he wants to improve.

"He is one of those players who I think maybe in the past people put in a certain box and classified as a certain kind of player or for a certain kind of level.

"But, as I keep saying for all our footballers, that's up to them to change that perception with improvement in performance and training - and everything they do, physically, mentally, on and off the pitch.

"And Greg is one of those guys. He comes in every day wanting to be better and I think he has seen the fruits of his labour. His performances are continually improving and he has done exceptionally well for us so far this year, including in the Champions League games.

"But he's only 24. A lot of our players' best years are very much ahead of them. As long as they maintain that mindset of improvement then who knows what level they can reach?"