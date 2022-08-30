Celtic revive Reid interest - gossip

Celtic are back in for 17-year-old St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid, who turned down an offer from the Parkhead club this summer, and a six-figure deal could now be thrashed out. (Sun), external

USA boss Gregg Berhalter will fly into Glasgow to attend Saturday's Old Firm derby and assess three World Cup hopefuls - Rangers pair James Sands and Malik Tillman and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Glasgow Times), external

Read all of Tuesday's Scottish Gossip here.