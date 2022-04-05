We've been asking you whether you think Newcastle's recent form is a cause for concern and here are some of your thoughts:

Simon: I don’t think we have too much to worry about at the moment. If someone told me we’d be nine points safe of the relegation zone with eight games to go I’d have snapped their arm off! Even Chelsea were thrashed away from home so it happens to the best of them!

Jeff: I think they've done enough, the relegation is between any two from three above Norwich. A strong summer window will push them on next season. The transformation since Steve Bruce left is plain to see, Eddie Howe deserves loads of credit.

Neil: Of course I’m still worried, the defence was all over the place on Sunday and we are not scoring enough either. If we slip back to our pre-New Year form then we could still go down, especially if both Burnley and Watford start to pick up points.

Dan: We've had a tough run away from home, hopefully these next few games back at St James' Park will cement our survival. Then we can finally move on as a club and concentrate on getting back to where we belong!

Scott: Our recent form is worrying. Some players look checked out. Until we are mathematically safe, we need to fight for every point because just hoping other teams don't pick up points is a recipe for disaster. Howe had an inauspicious start, then a good run but we've been poor again and he has to find a way to turn it around ASAP.

