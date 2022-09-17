'St Mirren need to make most of ball'

St Mirren have to make the most of their time on the ball if they are to get anything against Celtic, says manager Stephen Robinson.

The reigning champions come to Paisley on Sunday with a 100% domestic record this season.

“We want to be hard to beat, hard to break down and when we land on the ball we have to pass it," Robinson said.

“You cannot play against Celtic or Rangers if you don’t have some sort of ownership of the game when you land on the ball. It is something we have worked on."