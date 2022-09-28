R﻿angers midfielder Steven Davis admits he will consider retiring from international football now that Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign is over.

National captain D﻿avis, 37, is his country's record cap holder with 140 and featured in Tuesday's defeat by Greece.

"I have said over the last few years that when it comes to the end of the campaign it is important to sit down and reflect, and make sure you can still contribute moving forward," he said.

"That is something I need to do, and have a chat with my family and my manager.

"I don't know if we are going to have a game in November or not, I don't think there is one arranged so at this moment in time the next games will be March for us."