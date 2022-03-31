Vieira said Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise will both be assessed in the next few days before a decision is made as to whether the pair are fit to face the Gunners.

Zaha missed Ivory Coast's friendly game against England at Wembley on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, while Olise is suffering with a foot issue. However, Vieira is hopeful both players "still have a chance" of featuring at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are "in a different place" from when they drew 2-2 with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in October but there are still things his side need to improve.

Reflecting on Alexandre Lacazette's late equaliser, he said: "The game is never finished until the referee’s whistle. It’s about the concentration we have to have, especially against those kind of teams."

Vieira is not surprised the Gunners are holding their own in the fight to finish in fourth place this season. "Now they have a really clear understanding about how they want to play, they are playing better football and have confidence."

Mikel Arteta was also praised by the former Arsenal captain. "I think he [Arteta] went through a difficult period and managed to keep his calm and cool and managed to turn the situation. All credit to him and the work he’s been doing. The results he’s had lately have been really positive."

Palace has been a "happy camp" after they reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup before the international break.