W﻿e asked if you thought Steve Cooper was still the right man for the job despite Nottingham Forest's difficult start.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

M﻿ark: Steve Cooper's the man for the job. By the time of the World Cup break comes around, he will hopefully have settled on his best XI that can cut it at this level. I think the players we have are good enough. The fans need to stay positive and hopefully transmit some belief into the team. With hard work anything is possible - just look at where we were 12 months ago.

Kev: It's time to get together. We have 23 new players in the squad. Give them time to gel, along with Steve Cooper getting to know them. It doesn't help at all when people are suggesting other people for manager.

M﻿att: Cooper has to be given time. If nothing else, it's pointless changing now with the World Cup coming up. This season was always going to be tough, even with so many signings. Losing way more than we won was always likely to be the case.

D﻿ave: We must keep Cooper. If we get relegated, he’s the one to get us back up again. Another manager coming in now will only disrupt things further. We need time to gel. Coops has achieved so much and has earned the right for a full season, regardless of results.

A﻿lan: I am not in favour of sacking managers after a handful of defeats, so Steve Cooper should be given a season at least to complete the project the club has set itself. But I have to say, I didn’t agree with the amount of signings made at the start of the season. It's a hell of a task!

J﻿im: Cooper is still learning the Premier League, just like his players. He's a good manager and should be given the opportunity to lead Forest. If he takes them down, I’m sure he will bring them back up. He hasn’t got his best side yet and playing his three flair players isn’t working.

M﻿ax: The owner is responsible for bringing in so many players. It is not Cooper’s fault that it takes so long to bed them in. Cooper deserves a long-term contract - like Sean Dyche had when Burnley were relegated - and the chance to build a successful team.