Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Czech keeper Matej Kovar has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester United.

Kovar joined United in 2018 but never made a first-team appearance for the Old Trafford outfit.

It is understood Leverkusen could pay up to £7.7m for Kovar, including add-ons, while United have also secured sell-on and buy-back options on the 23-year-old.