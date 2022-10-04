Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Phil Foden after his hat-trick in the Manchester derby, but the City boss said the 22-year-old knows he can still improve.

When asked about Foden in his Champions League pre-match news conference, Guardiola said: "Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He's reliable in his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything. He can play every three days. Both [Foden and Erling Haaland] know they can do better and hopefully they can do it.

"The impact when I arrived was 'wow'. The second [season], he started to play important games. He doesn't feel pressure - like Bernardo [Silva]. On the biggest stage he behaves better. He can do many things. Every year, the more games you play, you're a better player."

W﻿hile Foden is obviously impressing in his current role, Guardiola sees a future for him in central midfield.

"Phil can play five positions, even play as a left-back," added the Spaniard.

"In the middle you have to pay a bit more attention. With the ball, especially without, he has to improve. It's normal. With his age and desire to learn he will do it - no doubt."