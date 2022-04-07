Graham Potter says his Brighton side are edging towards the team he wants them to be despite failing to score against bottom club Norwich last weekend.

The Seagulls had 29 shots and more than 60% possession during a frustrating goalless draw at Amex Stadium and have only found the net once in their past seven Premier League games.

However, Potter feels confident the intent to go and win games is there from his squad.

"If you look at our performance against Norwich, it's closer to what we want to look like," he said.

"But, in terms of possession in itself, it's not that important - it's what you do with it.

"I thought we created chances, had shots. In terms of the positions we were getting into and the type of chances we were creating, it's close to what we want to be.

"Before the Norwich game, I said I wanted us to attack a little bit better than we have been, we acknowledged that challenge. We've never been a free-scoring side, I would say, but it's something that we'll try to do better."