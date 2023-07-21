Best Killie youngsters: Your views

We asked which Kilmarnock youngsters you think are most likely to have an impact in the coming season.

Here's what you had to say:

Amy: Bobby Wales has already captained Scotland at youth level and has all the attributes to be a great forward in Scotland, maybe he could be the next Steven Naismith.

Sam: Wales and Steven Warnock need more chances to play and develop, especially Warnock, he is special in my opinion. He scored two screamers in the reserve cup final last season. Also just thought I’d give Kian Leslie a shout, he’s smaller but a fast, prolific and skilful winger, who could be first team quality soon.

Stephen: It would be great to see more of Wales this season. We’ve seen flashes of what he can do already and we’re short up front, so it seems like the perfect opportunity to throw him in. He could be a big player for Killie given time and bringing talented youngsters through the ranks is a model we need to adhere to.

Andy: David Watson was the big breakthrough success last year and he should be a first pick most weeks in the season ahead. Wales was on the fringes towards the end of last season and I’d love to see him push his way into the starting line-up.