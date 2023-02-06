Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

On Saturday, Nathan Jones dug himself a big hole with his words.

I’ve openly said I want him to ‘own’ the job. That includes taking responsibility – but you can’t take responsibility while still blaming the past.

You cannot keep labelling the players “they” and it’s petty and disrespectful to allude to the failings of Southampton’s longest-serving manager for 30 years.

Nathan was appointed by Rasmus Ankersen, who justified it by saying the metrics were right and that other managers have stepped up. None of that matters if the boss is not a leader.

It’s not my fault - or the fault of the players, the media or Ralph [Hasenhuttl] - if the team are no better. Nathan took the job to improve things. The bottom line is that results have not got better.

Long term, he might be right. If given time - he’s got the tools now - he could turn it around, but he isn’t here to develop a side slowly. Southampton need results.

On current evidence, Sport Republic have made a mistake and must address it - because Nathan is who he is and the fanbase doesn’t want him. Southampton's top-class players need to be led and I don’t see that from him.

I took stick for apparently ‘defending’ Ralph. I could see the problems and results weren’t good, but I respected his tenure and knew he cared.

I was worried about change and the change Sport Republic made hasn’t worked. They must show humble leadership and try to save the season. Perhaps if the deadline day £40m had funded a striker in the summer? That’s on them.

Don’t get me wrong - I think Sport Republic can take Southampton forward way more than Gao [Jisheng]. They have bought good players and spent a lot of money.

But they said they wouldn’t get involved in the day-to-day - they have and are accountable. Managing Southampton in the Premier League takes total focus, drive and commitment - and the ingenious ability to squeeze every ounce.

It’s not about bravado. Managers and owners don’t need to be popular with players or wise afterwards. They need to be decisive and rigorous to do best by the club.

Sport Republic and co, there’s a fanbase waiting to see it.

