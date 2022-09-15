D﻿ean Henderson's excellent start to life at Nottingham Forest has been rewarded with a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the forthcoming Nations League games with Italy and Germany.

H﻿enderson has already saved two penalties since signing on loan from Manchester United and has spoken openly about his desire to make the World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old will now get a chance to impress Southgate in person with this the final international window before the England manager names his selections for Qatar.

His only previous cap for England was in November 2020 against the Republic of Ireland.

I﻿t is the first time since Stuart Pearce in 1997 that a Forest player has been named in an England squad.