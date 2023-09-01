He cannot update on the move for Ryan Gravenberch: “Sorry to disappoint you, but I cannot talk about that as nothing has really happened. All the decisive stuff has still to happen.”

On whether it will be a busy end to the window: “It is deadline day so I do not want to kill the excitement. You never know, but today I am busy with other things.”

Klopp said Liverpool will not be signing a centre-half to cover for injured Ibrahima Konate and suspended Virgil van Dijk: “If I could bring one in for a weekend, I would think about it – but I can’t.”

Liverpool remain determined to stave off Saudi Pro League interest in Mohamed Salah: "Our position remains the same. We absolutely cannot [sell Salah] and that is how it is. There is no doubt about it. [There has been] no offer as far as I know, but that does not mean a lot, to be honest.”

Regardless of activity on Friday, Klopp said he is happy with his squad: "We have had to reinvent the midfield this summer after doing the same with the frontline last season. I really think we have done good business and I love this team."

Last week’s two-goal, match-winning performance at Newcastle United was “massive” for Darwin Nunez: “It was what he wants, it was what we want. He looked a massive threat and everybody could feel it. It had a massive [impact], that’s clear.”

Curtis Jones is back in full training, but this weekend's game will come too soon for fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara.