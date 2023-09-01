Klopp on deadline day, Salah and Nunez
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He cannot update on the move for Ryan Gravenberch: “Sorry to disappoint you, but I cannot talk about that as nothing has really happened. All the decisive stuff has still to happen.”
On whether it will be a busy end to the window: “It is deadline day so I do not want to kill the excitement. You never know, but today I am busy with other things.”
Klopp said Liverpool will not be signing a centre-half to cover for injured Ibrahima Konate and suspended Virgil van Dijk: “If I could bring one in for a weekend, I would think about it – but I can’t.”
Liverpool remain determined to stave off Saudi Pro League interest in Mohamed Salah: "Our position remains the same. We absolutely cannot [sell Salah] and that is how it is. There is no doubt about it. [There has been] no offer as far as I know, but that does not mean a lot, to be honest.”
Regardless of activity on Friday, Klopp said he is happy with his squad: "We have had to reinvent the midfield this summer after doing the same with the frontline last season. I really think we have done good business and I love this team."
Last week’s two-goal, match-winning performance at Newcastle United was “massive” for Darwin Nunez: “It was what he wants, it was what we want. He looked a massive threat and everybody could feel it. It had a massive [impact], that’s clear.”
Curtis Jones is back in full training, but this weekend's game will come too soon for fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
Klopp said he is well aware of the threat posed by Sunday's visitors Aston Villa: "They were a machine against Burnley. They defend deep and when they counter, they all go. Speed on the wings, [Ollie] Watkins up front, [John] McGinn is super smart and physical in midfield. We have to play a top game to get anything out of it, and we will need Anfield as well."
