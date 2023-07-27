Team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold has paid tribute to departing Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: "Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day one.

"To have shared every dressing room with you is something I'll always cherish. A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model on a daily basis, following your lead meant I was always on the right path.

"You have done so much for me on and off the pitch, more than you will ever know and for that I'll never be able to repay you. I’ll always be grateful for the support you’ve given me to become a man and a better player.

"We’ve shared some of the best moments of our lives together, and achieved things we could only dream of as kids. Here’s to the memories we have created.

"Thank you for everything my captain."