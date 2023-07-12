New Southampton signing Shea Charles said "the main thing is promotion" for Saints after signing from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back, arrives at St Mary's on a four-year deal.

"I feel like the way the manager’s going to play will really suit me, and obviously some of the players that I know [from City] have done very well here last season in the Premier League, so there’s no reason why I can’t come in and do similar things.

"He [Russell Martin] called me the other night, explaining that it will be good for me with the possession-based football that he looks to play, and I just can’t wait.

"I feel like the main thing is promotion for this club, because we belong in the Premier League. I can’t wait to start pre-season and get into the Championship games."