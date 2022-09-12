Klopp on Napoli, speaking 'truths' and Ajax
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League game with Ajax on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He wanted to play the postponed game against Wolves on Saturday but “of course we respect the reasons why it didn’t happen”.
He has spent the past few days poring over the footage of the Napoli defeat and speaking “truths” to his players: “It was a real horror show – the worst game we have played since I came here. We didn’t hide anything, we didn’t hold back. We just told it like it is.”
On the solution to address Liverpool’s stuttering form: “You solve all individual problems as a team. Everything teams do in football should be based on really solid, if not nearly perfect, defending. That’s where it all starts. It's what we have to work on and it’s what we have done.”
Andy Robertson is out of Tuesday's game and will be missing until after the international break. Klopp also doesn’t expect the injured Naby Keita to join up with Guinea despite being named in their squad.
He praised Ajax as a side “that belongs in the Champions League”, adding: “They will expect us to react. I don’t want to give anyone a headline. We have not been consistent enough so far this season, so that’s what we have to build and create again.”