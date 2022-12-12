Players 'glad to get out of the house' - Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hoping his side can pick up where they left off before the Scottish Premiership entered hibernation.

The Perthshire Saints headed into the break on a five-game unbeaten run and moved up to sixth in the table.

As the Premiership returns on Saturday, St Johnstone travel to Dingwall to take on Ross County.

"The boys are refreshed," Davidson told SaintsTV, external. "In training, we've had to calm them down a bit and control them because they've came back with a real positive attitude and all really fit, they looked after themselves.

"We were in a good place when we left for the break and hopefully we can pick that up again straight away.

"Everyone is delighted to be back training, a few of the lads are glad to get out of the house and get back working again!"

Davidson also provided an update on a couple of long-term injuries, "We've managed to get more minutes into the legs of Cammy McPherson and Callum Booth, which is really important to make sure they're back to 100% and we don't rush them so when that first-team game comes along they can manage the intensity of that."