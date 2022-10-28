I﻿t was job done for West Ham as they secured top spot in their Europa Conference League group, but David Moyes urged his players to be more clinical in front of goal.

T﻿he Hammers managed five shots on target against Silkeborg on Thursday, but it took a Manuel Lanzini penalty to seal the win.

"I thought we had a lot of the ball and controlled the game for long periods," said Moyes.

"The biggest thing tonight was that we didn't get many goals. We've been bemoaning that, not being clinical, but in the main we deserved the victory.

"To be through already is hugely important with the way the season's going. It's great credit to the players over the past two years, to win the group last year and this year."

Moyes was able to finally hand a debut to £30m summer signing Nayef Aguerd, who suffered an ankle injury in pre-season.

"I didn't tell him he was starting until today," added Moyes. "But he's a good athlete and he's in good shape. He's not got enough match practice but the game worked out well for him.

"He passed it well, got in a few races, made a few challenges. It was a really good opening game for him."