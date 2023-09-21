In the latest episode of Cherries Unpicked, BBC Radio Solent commentator Kris Temple highlighted the need to view Bournemouth's start to the season with perspective.

He said: "Nobody around the club seems concerned about the lack of wins. Of course it is always a concern but it's at the bottom of the list at the moment.

"We're five games into a 38 game season and looking at the table Bournemouth are just below Chelsea and Manchester United, and only by a couple of points.

"The fixtures have been horrible too. They've got Everton, Wolves and Burnley coming up, three games, two at home, that they'll look at and thing 'OK, we'll start to have a think about things'. The team will be clicking better then.

"A lot of stats that you see are based around last season under completely different players, it's irrelevant. Everything about the football now is different.

"Last season Bournemouth stayed up, that's great but we draw a line under that now."

