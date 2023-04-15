Analysis: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Julio Enciso became the latest Brighton youngster to hit the headlines as their shrewd deals in the transfer window continue to aid their drive up the table.

The Paraguayan forward, 19, blasted the winner into the top corner from 35 yards to help Brighton continue their European qualification push.

Playing in his 10th match for the Seagulls he looked lively, taking the game to Chelsea and hitting the post from a tight angle just after the restart.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi did warn the teenager needs to "improve in his mentality" after accusing the player of switching off after his winner.

But once Brighton went ahead there only seemed to be one victor. The Seagulls had 26 shots compared to Chelsea's eight.

Victory lifted Brighton to within a point of sixth-placed Aston Villa, having played two games fewer.

They face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on 23 April in their next match.